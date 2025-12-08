Police have released new surveillance footage of the gunman suspected of shooting Jets cornerback Kris Boyd during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The gunman police believed to have shot and seriously wounded Jets cornerback Kris Boyd last month was arrested Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

The source reported that the 20-year-old gunman from the Bronx surrendered to police in Buffalo and is currently being questioned. Charges are pending.

The shooter had been wanted since the Nov. 16 shooting in Midtown. Boyd hit the town with fellow players Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood; the trio went to Sei Less bar on West 38th Street just before 2 a.m. that Sunday morning in what has become known as an exclusive hangout spot.

They would later tell police that they did not like the “vibe” of the place and left only to get into an argument with a group outside.

“There’s a group outside who begin to, their words, begin to ‘chirp them’ about the clothing that they’re wearing, and are asking them: ‘Do you think you’re better than us?’ They proceed into the restaurant,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “They’re in there for about 10-12 minutes. They don’t like the vibe of the place. They’re not feeling it. They decide to leave as they’re walking back outside, once again, they’re encountered by the same group of males who begin to verbally insult them.”

The verbal spat escalated into a physical altercation, according to Kenny. Amidst the chaos, two shots were fired, one of which struck Boyd in the abdomen. The bullet traveled into his lung and became lodged in his pulmonary artery, police confirmed. Boyd was originally in such serious condition that he could barely communicate before recovering.

Both Charles and Sherwood, who were unharmed, remained on the scene after Boyd was shot, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and had been hunting him since the incident.

This is a breaking story, check back with amNewYork for updates.