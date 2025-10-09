‘Hands Off NYC’ coalition forms to resist potential Trump crackdown on city

Over 100 New York City unions, civil rights groups and community organizations launched a citywide campaign Thursday to “protect and prepare” the city from potential federal or military intervention, calling on New Yorkers to link arms in the years ahead to keep President Donald Trump’s “hands off” the city.

The Hands Off NYC campaign — backed by the city’s largest labor unions and civic groups, including 1199SEIU, 32BJ SEIU, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the New York Immigration Coalition — held a rally at City Hall Park alongside elected officials to unveil what organizers described as a coordinated effort to train residents, build neighborhood communication networks and mount a nonviolent defense if President Donald Trump deploys National Guard troops to the city.

“American cities are under attack by the Trump administration,” the coalition’s statement reads. “Instead of investing in schools, hospitals, and public services, taxpayer dollars are being spent to send National Guard troops and ICE agents into our communities — ripping families apart and targeting working people.”

The rally came as tensions between the White House and Democratic-led cities intensified. The Trump administration has repeatedly signaled it may send National Guard troops to New York and other Democratic-led urban centers.

Trump has also indicated that the city could be in his crosshairs if voters elect democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner in the election, on Nov. 4.

Speakers noted that recent confrontations between federal agents and residents in Chicago have heightened concerns that similar incidents could occur in New York, making preparations more urgent.

This week, Trump intensified his feud with Illinois leaders, urging the jailing of Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, accusing them of not backing federal agents, and calling for increased security at federal buildings.

Trump has also floated using American cities as “training grounds” for the armed forces and said he is considering invoking the Insurrection Act — a rarely used measure that would allow the president to deploy military forces domestically.

‘Not about safety’

Backing the coalition at Thursday’s rally, City Comptroller Brad Lander framed the campaign as part of New York’s long legacy of resistance.

“New Yorkers have a centuries-long tradition of standing up against tyranny,” he said. “We’re not just fighting for the rights of New Yorkers, but for the deepest traditions of liberty and democracy in the United States.”

NAACP New York State Conference President L. Joy Williams argued that the administration’s actions have little to do with safety. “If you cared about public safety, you would be housing those sleeping on the streets and making sure every child in this country never goes to bed hungry,” she said. “What you care about is amassing more money for you and your friends.”

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said deploying federal forces would endanger New Yorkers rather than protect them.

“Our city does not want or need a military occupation,” she said. “Sending a military-style response against our own people puts us all in danger. Hands off our children’s education. Hands off our safety. Hands off New York City.”

Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, stated that the threat of federal intervention undermines democratic principles.

“New York is the safest big city in the nation. We are not a training ground for your military,” she said. “There is no legal basis to send in the National Guard, and we will not be silent.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams told the crowd that the coming years would test New Yorkers’ resolve, urging residents to stand together “in love and courage” as the administration continues its campaign of intimidation.

“Extreme love is powerful,” he said. “It has beaten back extreme hate before and will do so again.”

Speakers from immigrant and labor groups echoed the theme of preparation and solidarity.

Murad Awawdeh, president of the New York Immigration Coalition, stated that the campaign would establish networks to defend communities.

“Deploying military forces to our cities is not about safety,” he said. “It’s about control. We demand that the National Guard, the military, and ICE stand down.”

1199SEIU’s Yvonne Armstrong said the union’s 450,000 members are ready to defend their communities.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” she said. “We will defend our civil rights, our freedoms, and our families against the cruelty of this administration.”

James Davis, president of the Professional Staff Congress at CUNY, closed the rally with a vow to remain organized and unyielding.

“We will stay nonviolent, but we will also stay noncooperative,” he said, leading the crowd in a final chant of “Hands off New York City.”

Organizers said the coalition, which stems from the nationwide coordinated “Hands Off” protests, will hold trainings and citywide outreach ahead of a larger “No Kings Day” demonstration planned for Oct. 18, calling the effort an ongoing mobilization to strengthen local power “before they come.”

The last “No Kings Day” protests on June 14 saw tens of thousands of New Yorkers hit the streets to protest President Trump and his administration’s increasingly autocratic rule of the country.