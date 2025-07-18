Friendly’s celebrates Founders Day and National Ice Cream Day with sweet treats and giveaways

The popular ice cream destination Friendly’s is celebrating its birthday this weekend with all sorts of sweet surprises.

From July 18-20, which coincides with Friendly’s Founders Day and National Ice Cream Day, guests at Friendly’s can enjoy many different birthday-exclusive offers.

“We’re turning 90 the only way we know how – with sweet surprises, unbeatable value, and ice cream for everyone,” said Dawn Petite, President of Friendly’s Restaurants. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to generations of families who’ve made Friendly’s part of their story.”

All weekend long, guests can enjoy 90-cent single scoop ice cream in a cone or cup, available in-store or to-go. Guests who join the Friendly’s Fan Club Rewards program can receive a free cone or dish of ice cream on July 20 for National Ice Cream Day. The first 90 guests at every Friendly’s store will get a pair of Friendly’s 90th anniversary sunglasses on July 18th for Friendly’s Founders Day, and guests can also sample three fan-favorite flavors in mini sugar cones.

Guests also have the opportunity to take the party home with a Free Birthday in a Bag – a festive kit packed with party gear like Conehead sundae hats, ice cream-themed games and decorations — with a purchase of a 100-oz. Friendly’s sheet cake while supplies last.

Friendly’s currently has ten locations on Long Island. For more information or to find a Friendly’s location, visit friendlysrestaurants.com.