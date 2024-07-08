Funeral Services Held For NYPD Officer Killed In Deer Park Nail Salon Crash

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Funeral services were held Saturday in New Hyde Park for NYPD Officer Emilia Rennhack, who was killed in a deadly car crash in Deer Park.

The crash occurred on June 28 at Hawaii Nail & Spa on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park. Police say Steven Schwally, 64, of Dix Hills was driving a 2020 Chevy Traverse when he crashed through the front window of the nail salon, killing four and injuring nine others.

Rennhack was the only customer killed in the crash. The others dead were workers Jiancai Chen, 37, of Bayside, Yan Xu, 41, of Flushing, and Meizi Zhang, 50, of Flushing.

Schwally was allegedly drunk, which police say he admitted to them, and now faces a DWI charge.

Rennhack, originally from Poland, was a six-year veteran of the NYPD, serving in the 102nd precinct in Queens. She was married to fellow officer Det. Carl Rennhack.