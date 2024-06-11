JetBlue to Offer Nonstop Flights from MacArthur Airport

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

JetBlue has announced the launch of nonstop air service from Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) to three popular Florida destinations beginning in October.

The airline will provide daily flights to Orlando and four times weekly flights to Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

The new routes will utilize JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft, which features 162 seats, including 42 Even More Space seats.

JetBlue joins Breeze Airways, Frontier Airlines, and Southwest Airlines as the commercial airlines serving MacArthur Airport.

“We know Long Islanders love traveling between Florida and Long Island, and JetBlue’s decision to provide more service to three top Florida destinations reflects that opportunity,” Mitch Pally, Airport Advisory Board Chairman, said.

To commemorate the launch, JetBlue is offering special $49 one-way fares for flights between ISP and these Florida destinations, available online only at jetblue.com for a limited time.

“Our airport customers across Long Island have been expressing their clear enthusiasm for more air service at ISP, and JetBlue is consistently one of the most frequent requests,” Angie Carpenter, Town of Islip Supervisor, said. “We’ve been listening and working very hard to bring additional options to Long Island.

Long Island MacArthur Airport reported a significant increase in domestic seats for April 2024 compared to April 2023, with a 22.7% rise, outpacing the U.S. domestic average of 6.3% and surpassing all other commercial airports in New York and New England, according to the Official Airline Guide (OAG).

“As New York’s Hometown Airline, we are thrilled to bring JetBlue’s award-winning service to Long Island MacArthur Airport,” JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, Dave Jehn, said. “Our decision to add nonstop flights to three popular Florida destinations is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with more convenient travel options.”

Since 2016, MacArthur Airport has completed over $100 million in planning and capital projects, including airfield taxiway and runway rehabilitation, a Ground Transportation Center and Walkway, and a Fire Rescue Building. These improvements position the airport to welcome new carriers like JetBlue and serve its existing airlines and customers.

“Long Island MacArthur Airport strives to provide excellent working relationships with our air carriers, low landing fees, and significant taxi time savings,” Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said. “Airlines are recognizing ISP as a distinct and highly desirable airport to serve New York, and customers in Nassau and Suffolk counties are increasingly seeing the benefits of flying from Long Island’s convenient hometown airport.”

JetBlue, the sixth largest airline in the U.S. and the only major passenger airline based in New York, is known for offering extensive legroom in coach, live television and on-demand entertainment at every seat, free Fly-Fi broadband internet, complimentary snacks and drinks, and exceptional customer service.

“Today is a ‘blue-tiful’ day for our airport customers and for Long Island,” Carpenter added.