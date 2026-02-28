Man in the Bronx shot in the buttocks; cops seek suspect

Police conduct an investigation into a shooting in the Bronx on Feb. 27, 2026, near Westchester Avenue.

Police in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who shot a man in the buttocks on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 near 1213 Evergreen Ave., off Westchester Avenue, in Soundview.

Cops from the 43rd Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. They found the victim, a man of an undetermined age, who was shot once in the right buttocks.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, police sources said Saturday morning. At least two spent rounds of ammo were recovered at the scene.

Police have not provided a suspect’s description. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 43rd Precinct had one reported shooting year-to-date through Feb. 22, according to police statistics.