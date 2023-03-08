Man fatally shot in abdomen inside Harlem building: cops

A man was shot dead inside a Harlem apartment building Tuesday night, police said.

Cops responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress inside 453 West 152nd Street at around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one victim — a 39-year-old man — with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS took the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

There are so far no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. According to reports, the victim and the shooter knew each other, but were not related. The motive remains unclear as of Wednesday morning.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Shootings are down slightly year-to-date in the 30th Precinct, where Tuesday night’s slaying occurred, according to Police Department data. That data also points to shootings being down citywide, with 148 incidents reported as of March 5 (when the most recent data is available) — a 20% dip from the 187 incidents reported during the same time frame last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.