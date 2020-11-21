Man found fatally stabbed in chest at Harlem street corner: cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 41-year-old man found stabbed in the chest at a Harlem intersection early on Saturday morning has died of his injuries, police reported.

Officers from the 25th Precinct responded to a 911 call at about 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 21 of an individual stabbed at the corner of East 125th Street and Park Avenue, steps away from the Harlem-125th Street Metro-North station.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the unidentified victim, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to his torso. Paramedics rushed the injured man to Metropolitan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not disclose the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

Detectives from the 25th Precinct Detective Squad were checking area security video for clues about a possible suspect.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.