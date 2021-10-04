Quantcast
Midtown Manhattan

Man shot in the leg near Times Square, suspect remains at large

Officers investigate a shooting near Times Square.
Photo by Dean Moses

A man was shot near Times Square on Monday afternoon, police said. The individual was rushed to hospital on Oct. 4 after receiving a gunshot wound to the leg inside a subway station. 

According to NYPD sources, police received a report at 12:12 p.m. of a shooting near the Times Square subway station located on 40th Street and 7th Avenue. 

The male victim was hit by a single bullet and was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. 

Officers review surveillance footage. Photo by Dean Moses

While train service was not affected by this incident, officers cordoned off areas of the 40th Street entrance, and are currently investigating the subway station above and below ground. 

“NYPD officers are on-scene, both street-level and below-ground at the Times Square subway station as we investigate a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. The public should expect to see numerous emergency personnel in the area,” NYPD Transit wrote. 

NYPD Transit sent out a tweet notifying the public that there is an ongoing investigation. 

The incident occurred in Midtown.Photo by Dean Moses

Detectives could be observed reviewing security footage of the area inside a neighboring deli. A worker inside the storefront named Smoke City also shared the video with amNewYork Metro, stating that police officials deemed a man seen wearing a pink sweatshirt rushing away from the scene suspicious.

A worker at Smoke City said video footage shows a person of interest. Photo by Dean Moses

No arrests have been made. This is the third shooting to occur in Times Square this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Police canvases the area. Photo by Dean Moses 
Police hold what appears to be evidence. Photo by Dean Moses

