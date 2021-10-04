Man shot in the leg near Times Square, suspect remains at large

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was shot near Times Square on Monday afternoon, police said. The individual was rushed to hospital on Oct. 4 after receiving a gunshot wound to the leg inside a subway station.

According to NYPD sources, police received a report at 12:12 p.m. of a shooting near the Times Square subway station located on 40th Street and 7th Avenue.

The male victim was hit by a single bullet and was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

While train service was not affected by this incident, officers cordoned off areas of the 40th Street entrance, and are currently investigating the subway station above and below ground.

“NYPD officers are on-scene, both street-level and below-ground at the Times Square subway station as we investigate a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. The public should expect to see numerous emergency personnel in the area,” NYPD Transit wrote.

NYPD Transit sent out a tweet notifying the public that there is an ongoing investigation.

Detectives could be observed reviewing security footage of the area inside a neighboring deli. A worker inside the storefront named Smoke City also shared the video with amNewYork Metro, stating that police officials deemed a man seen wearing a pink sweatshirt rushing away from the scene suspicious.

No arrests have been made. This is the third shooting to occur in Times Square this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.