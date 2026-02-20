Manhattan detectives are looking for the suspect in the apparently unprovoked stabbing of a man on Thursday night.

Police said the assault occurred in the area of 10th Avenue and West 59th Street in Hell’s Kitchen at about 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 19, a short distance from John Jay College.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 28-year-old man, was walking through the area when the unidentified suspect approached him.

Cops said the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the man in the back, causing a physical injury. Sources familiar with the investigation said the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

Following the assault, police sources said, the suspect fled on foot southbound along 10th Avenue.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the scene. ABC7 reported that the victim was taken to nearby Mount Sinai West Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police sources said Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.