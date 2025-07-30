14th Street redesign? NYC officials tout plan for potential design changes and pedestrian upgrades

The mayor’s office announced Wednesday that city officials will study potential changes to redesign Manhattan’s 14th Street to make it more walkable, accessible, and green.

The Department of Transportation will conduct a two-year review with support from local business improvement districts (BIDs) in a “private-public partnership.” The project, which has a $3 million budget, builds on the 14th Street busway, which has restricted cars to reduce traffic since 2019.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said that the study aims to bolster the city’s success with the 14th Street busway.

“The 14th Street busway has already been transformational for New Yorkers, creating a safer, more welcoming street while dramatically speeding up buses and reducing wait times,” Rodriguez said. “This study will help us unlock the full potential of the entire corridor and create a world-class, people-first 14th Street.”

The study is supported by the Union Square Partnership and Meatpacking District Management Association, two powerful BIDs that encompass parts of 14th Street. The two BIDs will contribute $1 million together. Many residents’ initially fierce opposition to the 14th Street busway has largely died down, and elected officials are pushing for a similar redesign of 34th Street.

Jeffrey LeFrancois, executive director of the Meatpacking District Management Association, said in a statement that the potential redesign would support local businesses, citing recent changes to the neighborhood’s streets.

“We know the power and importance of transforming public space with people at the center is always the right decision given our successful demonstrations at the 9th Avenue Plazas, Gansevoort Landing, and new West 14th Street promenade,” LeFrancois said. “Improving public areas is good for the community and drives foot traffic to local businesses. With this study, 14th Street can set a new paradigm for how the city transforms its corridors for the future.”

According to the mayor’s office, the upgrades to 14th Street could include sidewalk expansions, greenery, landscaping, and safety enhancements. The study will also examine improving Union Square Park, which abuts 14th Street.

Mayor Eric Adams said that the study reflects his administration’s commitment to prioritizing a livable city.

“We were proud to work with the Union Square and Meatpacking District BIDs and the City Council to advance a study of 14th Street that will usher in the future of this iconic corridor,” Adams said. “We continue to think big and imagine what is possible on our streets and in our communities in service of our mission to make New York City a safer, more affordable city that is the best place to raise a family.”

In December 2024, city officials announced a $400 million redesign of Fifth Avenue that followed a similar plan. The plan included widening sidewalks by 46% and reducing traffic lanes from five to three. While many local leaders and businesses praised the plan, some transportation advocates criticized it for reducing bus access and removing a bike lane.

The mayor’s office touted the 14th Street plan as part of Adams’ commitment to alternative transportation, including biking and walking.

But his administration has recently come under fire for its attempts to remove a protected bike lane along Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, which Adams said has contributed to crashes and pedestrian injuries.

The 14th Street redesign study was part of next year’s budget, which also includes $9 million in future capital funds from local City Council Member Carlina Rivera (D-02) and $500,000 from Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine as a “down payment” on the project, the mayor’s office said.

Levine said the public-private partnership can create new opportunities for 14th Street and the many neighborhoods it passes through.

“With the right vision and investment, Union Square can become among the most vibrant, safe, people-friendly public spaces in the entire city, and this investment will help us get that done,” Levine said.