Bigoted brute pulls knife on man, yells anti-gay slur following run-in on Chelsea street

Hate crimes detectives are looking for the bigoted suspect who used an anti-gay slur and pulled a knife on a man during a dispute in Chelsea last month.

Cops said the trouble began after the perpetrator bumped into the 54-year-old man outside The UPS Store near the corner of West 23rd Street and 6th Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. on the afternoon of Nov. 20.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim had gone to The UPS Store to deliver a package when the run-in occurred. Police said the suspect asked the victim, “What’s your problem?” The victim responded with a question of his own: “Was that necessary?”

The victim then walked away, and the suspect followed him a few steps before confronting the man again. Authorities said he pulled a knife and said, “Don’t mess with me, f—–.”

Moments later, the suspect fled the scene. He’s shown in footage that the NYPD released Dec. 1 walking through the area.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct, which referred the matter to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. The victim was not physically injured.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.