Bike-riding brute on Lower East Side sought for assaulting cop

Police need the public’s help in finding the bike-riding assailant on the Lower East Side who assaulted an on-duty police officer earlier this week.

On Friday night, the NYPD released a photo of the perpetrator involved in the assault, which occurred at 6:33 p.m. on Sept. 18 near the corner of Market and Monroe Streets.

According to law enforcement sources, the injured 5th Precinct officer arrived at the location in responding to a request for assistance.

As the 42-year-old officer exited the patrol car, authorities said, the bike-riding suspect rolled up and kicked the driver’s side door, striking the cop in the face.

Following the kick, the assailant fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The officer suffered minor lacerations to his nose and was treated.

As shown in the photo, the suspect wore a white tanktop and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.