Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in the face in Manhattan park

Manhattan detectives are looking for the suspect who shot an off-duty Border Patrol agent in the face on Saturday night in what appears to have been a botched robbery.

Manhattan detectives are looking for the suspect who shot an off-duty Border Patrol agent in the face on Saturday night in what appears to have been a botched robbery.

According to police sources, the shooting unfolded just before midnight on July 19 inside Fort Washington Park.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct rushed to the greenspace directly below the Washington Bridge after a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival at the scene, cops discovered the victim, a 42-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his face and arm. One of the bullets entered his cheek, sources familiar with the case reported.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the victim is an off-duty border patrol officer. The victim was not in uniform at the time, and sources believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Police reported that a man was taken into custody and is being questioned. Charges against that individual are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.