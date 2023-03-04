Chelsea robbery suspects sought for attacking two young women on street

Detectives in Chelsea are looking for the suspects connected to the recent robbery of two young women.

The NYPD released on Friday night images and video of the perpetrators sought for the incident that occurred at 11:30 p.m. on March 1 near the corner of 7th Avenue and West 27th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the group of individuals ambushed the two female victims, ages 19 and 20, respectively — approaching the victims from behind, then shoving them to the ground and repeatedly kicking them.

During the attack, authorities said, the perpetrators forcibly removed the 19-year-old victim’s bag, which contained a cellphone, wallet and money.

Following the mugging, law enforcement sources noted, the group of suspects fled the scene on foot; they were last seen heading northbound on 6th Avenue toward West 28th Street.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct; police said neither victim suffered serious injuries.

The video shows the two suspects conversing with individuals off-camera near the crime scene.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.