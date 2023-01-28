Chinatown subway shooting leaves man injured, perp on the run

Detectives are looking for the subway shooting suspect in Chinatown who opened fire on a man during a dispute on a moving train early Saturday morning.

Police said the gunfire erupted at around 1:03 a.m. on Jan. 28 on board a Brooklyn-bound N train as it approached the Canal Street station.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 34-year-old man, was moving through the train car when he became engaged in a verbal dispute with the unidentified male shooter. The nature of the dispute was not yet known.

But the argument quickly turned violent, authorities said, when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the 34-year-old man in the torso and arm — and sending other passengers inside the car scrambling for cover, according to WABC-TV.

After the train arrived at Canal Street, police reported, the shooter exited along with a female companion and fled out of the station to parts unknown.

Officers from the 5th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Ironically, the shooting took place the day after Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul and MTA officials touted an overall drop in subway crime since more police officers were surged into the system last fall.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday morning’s shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.