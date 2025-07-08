Cops make three gun arrests in three different boroughs in 24 hours, body cam footage shows

Newly released, dramatic body camera footage shows cops in three different boroughs making three different arrests and recovering three guns all within 24 hours.

According to police sources, all three incidents occurred on July 2 in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.

The first incident took place at 76-18 21st Ave. in Queens at around 1:30 a.m. Cops rushed to the scene following reports of gunfire. Witnesses told law enforcement that they saw a man waving a gun before fleeing in a gray Chevy Cruze.

When officers stopped the car, the driver rolled up his windows in an attempt to prevent them from seeing inside; it proved futile, however. The suspect resisted arrest as police ordered him out of the vehicle. During the altercation, they spotted a black nine-millimeter handgun inside the vehicle’s cup holder. Upon further inspection, they also discovered seven nine-millimeter cartridges in the rear passenger seat and seven plastic containers of alleged cocaine.

Cops arrested 30-year-old Henry Ranales and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, and obstructing governmental administration.

The second arrest occurred in Manhattan at around 3:43 p.m. that same day in front of 216 Lafayette Street. Police say a store worker dialed 911 after they saw a man with a gun in his waistband. Upon arrival, officers stopped a man matching the suspect’s description and could be heard saying, “I want to ask you a question.”

Three high-stakes gun arrests. Three boroughs. One day. Our brave NYPD officers confronted danger head-on, taking illegal guns off our streets and making NYC a safer place for all who call it home. All in a day’s work for New York’s Finest. pic.twitter.com/P9oaxv9eOx — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 7, 2025

However, the man tried to make a run for it as cops reported he placed his hand on his gun. The officers discharged a taser, stunning the armed suspect sending him tumbling to the ground and a gun falling to the sidewalk. In addition to the gun itself, a large-capacity ammunition device was also recovered.

Anthony Chung, 20, was taken into custody. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and unlawful possession of an ammo feed device. Chung was previously arrested in October 2024 for criminal possession of a firearm.

The final arrest took place in Brooklyn outside of 2092 Dean St. at around 7:18 p.m. Law enforcement sources report that an E-bike rider was acting dangerously by running a red light on Dean and Howard streets before riding on the sidewalk. When cops stopped him, he tried to make a getaway

Police were able to apprehend him and found him in possession of a loaded handgun and a large quantity of alleged crack cocaine. Marlon Belgrave, 40, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.