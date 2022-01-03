Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On his third day as mayor, Eric Adams concentrated on getting his message across via the television screen on Monday.

After a whirlwind weekend that saw the new mayor bike, commute on the subway, and walk around the Big Apple for a plethora of events, Adams had a slightly less hectic day on Jan. 3, choosing to sit down with the city’s television stations in order to discuss his brief time as the top city official and his plans going forward.

Beginning at 7 am on MSNBC, Adams discussed his hectic first day on the job, which saw him dial 911 on three individuals engaging in a hectic brawl. The mayor spied the assault while waiting for the J train at an overhead track in Brooklyn.

“I took the subway as a police officer, state senator, borough president, so it was nothing to wake up and take the J train. If I see something, I say something, I do something, so when it is having a fight on the street, I am going to call to make sure people are safe,” Adams said.

Adams also pledged to “restore order” to the subway system by ensuring NYPD officers are riding the trains and are paired with mental health professionals in order for them to properly tackle the crisis below.

Forty-five minutes later the mayor appeared on Pix11 where he spoke about a very different epidemic than crime. Speaking on the state of COVID-19 in the city as both students and teachers make their way back to school after the holiday break.

“Right now, when teachers walk into the building, they are going to have tests there because we put together an unprecedented coordination of UFT, my team, NYPD so if a child is exposed to COVID that entire classroom will receive tests to take home,” Adams told viewers, adding that he believes that despite teacher shortages he will find the manpower to continue educating New York’s youth.

The mayor kept it moving on Monday morning, next calling into NY1 where he spoke about the future. Adams promises to tackle governing the city rather differently when compared to his predecessors.

“Expect the unexpected. New Yorkers are unexpected. I think far too often people have been scripted in an unexpected city. There is a privilege to live in New York City. What people are going to learn in the next few years across the globe and across the country that this place is the place you should have the privilege to live in it because of what we have to offer.”

With a spike in crime, an increase in COVID-19 positive rates, and a variety of quality life issues Adams has his work cut out for him as he begins to unfold his grand vision for New York, but this is something he says he is not afraid of.

“I start early, I end late.”