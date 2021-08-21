Dead woman found floating in East River off ferry pier in Financial District

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police pulled a dead woman found floating off a ferry pier in the Financial District on Saturday morning.

Witnesses spotted the unidentified woman, believed to be in her 50s, floating face down in the East River off of Pier 11, near South Street and the FDR Drive, at about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Officers from the 1st Precinct and the NYPD Harbor Unit responded to the emergency call. Harbor Unit members pulled the woman out of the water and onto Pier 11, where EMS units confirmed her death.

Police sources said the woman was fully clothed when discovered in the water. It’s not clear how long she had been there, or if there were any signs of foul play.

Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s officers for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The NYPD has withheld her identity, pending family notification. The investigation remains ongoing.