Death of homeless man found with rope around his neck in Central Park ruled a homicide

Police are investigating the death of a homeless man who was found with a rope tied around his neck in Central Park last fall.

Authorities say that at 8:18 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2021, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in Central Park. Upon their arrival, officers found 26-year-old Elvis Garcia lying face up on the grass of A Native Meadow, located at East 65 Street and East Drive, with a rope tied around his neck.

Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene. On July 15, 2022, it was announced that Garcia’s death had been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.