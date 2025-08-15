Duo sought in Manhattan purse snatchings that left woman with head injury, police say

Police released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with separate purse snatchings in Manhattan on Aug. 3

Two alleged thieves are being sought in connection with back-to-back purse snatchings in Manhattan earlier this month that left one woman hospitalized, the NYPD said Friday.

Authorities said the two alleged suspects worked together in the coordinated thefts on Sunday, Aug. 3.

In each case, one suspect allegedly stole a woman’s purse, and the other used the stolen credit cards at multiple locations.

The first robbery occurred about 9 p.m. on the Upper East Side, when a 43-year-old woman was dining in front of the Lowell Hotel at 28 E. 63rd St.

Police said one of the suspects grabbed her purse from the table and handed it to his accomplice, who then made several transactions with her credit card.

The second incident happened about 10:35 p.m. in Kips Bay, near First Avenue and East 33rd Street.

Police said a suspect approached a 56-year-old woman from behind, forcibly removed her purse and pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the pavement

She was treated at NYU Langone Medical Center for her injuries. The second suspect later used her credit card several times.

In both cases, police said the suspects fled the scene on a bicycle.

On Friday, police released surveillance footage of the suspects, taken from the Kips Bay location, and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

The first suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants, and black flip-flops. The second suspect is described as a man with a light complexion who was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.