Exclusive: Manhattan BP candidate Mark Levine gains backing of Hotel Trades Council

Another union is backing Mark Levine for Manhattan borough president — many of whom call the candidate the voice for workers.

The latest coalition to root for Levine is the Hotel Trades Council (HTC), and Rich Maroko, the union’s president, said that the City Council member has been there for labor groups both during the best and worst of times.

“Mark Levine has an outstanding record of supporting labor through good times and bad. As a council member, Mark has been a staunch defender of New York City’s essential workers, including last year when he pushed forward a bill to provide job security for hospitality workers when their hotels are sold. Mark’s leadership and experience are exactly what we need in the office of the Manhattan Borough President and we are honored to endorse him,” Maroko said.

HTC is joining with trade unions DC-37, NYSNA, 32BJ SEIU, and others in supporting Levine for Borough President and the man they believe exemplifies their cause.

Levine told amNY Metro that he believes their support is a testament to his character as someone who fights for the rights of his constituents.

“I am honored to have earned the support of the Hotel Trades Council and their members. Time and again, they have stood up for working New Yorkers by protecting fair wages and access to healthcare and ensuring that workers have a voice in their workplace. We are building a grassroots campaign, built upon a broad coalition of support from New Yorkers in every neighborhood, organized labor and advocacy groups who are fighting to make Manhattan a better place for all. I’m proud to have them with us, and I’m looking forward to continuing to fight for the labor movement in New York City,” Levine told amNewYork Metro.

Levine said he plans on focusing the borough president’s office, if elected, on recovery, ensuring that New Yorkers and businesses come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger and more equitable than ever.

With the hotel industry being one of the many businesses to have been hit inordinately hard throughout the last year due to limited travel, Levine asserted, hotels and the jobs they create will be a crucial component in the city’s comeback story.

“Hotel workers are an essential part of our economy, and we need to do everything we can to ensure that they are working, that our hotels are full and that our economy is healthy,” Levine said. “I hope that people see that this campaign prioritizes uplifting workers and creating a fairer, more equitable economy. A strong labor movement is essential to building a strong economy, and every New Yorker should have the opportunity to join a labor union and experience the power of a collective bargaining agreement and collective action.”

Levine believes his experience as the Chair of the Committee on Health, afforded him an opportunity to get a first-hand look at how the pandemic impacted New York City. He states that during that time he held the City accountable and pushed for equitable vaccines and passing legislation mandating a centralized website for scheduling appointments, as well as fighting for tenant rights.

“That experience will help guide me as we work toward a recovery that is stronger and more equitable, and as we work toward ensuring our City works for everyone,” Levine said.