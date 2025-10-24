Ferg’s artwork hangs inside the UGG Feel House in the Meatpacking District. The design also appears on limited-edition tote bags available at the pop-up.

Harlem rapper and artist Ferg, previously known as A$AP Ferg, has transformed a three-story Meatpacking District space into a free, multi-sensory UGG pop-up for the next week.

From Friday to Tuesday, visitors to the Feel House can wander through immersive rooms, customize old or new UGGs, enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries, and take in artwork from the Harlemite himself.

Located at 412 West 14th Street, the pop-up opens with a statement archway before unfolding across three floors into a mix of gallery, café, museum, and retail space.

The first floor houses UGG’s Heritage Room, which highlights the brand’s origins in 1978 and showcases classic boots, including a pair from 1980.

On the second floor, visitors can grab complimentary coffee and pastries from Hani’s, then head to the customization bar to embellish their boots and slippers with charms, chains, safety pins, or laser engraving — no purchase required, just bring a pair of UGGs.

Upstairs, the retail area features the brand’s newest styles alongside its latest collaboration with Japanese luxury label Sacai, while a dedicated wall traces past partnerships with designers such as Jeremy Scott and Philip Lim. Guests can cap off their visit with a photo in the “UGGified” booth.

Ferg’s artwork is integrated throughout the space, from stairwell murals to designs on limited-edition tote bags.

Earlier this year, he debuted his first solo art exhibition, CHOSEN, which marked his formal step into the art world. Working under his given name, Darold Brown, Ferg filled the space with mixed-media works inspired by his Harlem upbringing, family memories, and introspection.

The 37-year-old joined the A$AP Mob back 2009 but was an avid painter and fashion designer before entering the music world. He dropped the A$AP moniker back in 2021 for his solo work outside the hip-hop collective which is also known for artists like A$AP Rocky, A$AP Twelvyy, and Playboi Carti.

UGG said Ferg’s involvement was a natural fit for the Feel House, given his longtime fandom of the brand. His New York background and artistic vision helped shape the overall experience, which took months to come together.

“We collaborated with Ferg to bring his creative vision to life in a space designed to be both seen and felt; an immersive experience that reflects the heart of UGG®: creativity, connection, and comfort,” Anne Spangenberg, President of UGG, told amNewYork.

“Feel House is a week-long celebration of our origin story, highlighting where we came from and where we’re headed as a brand,” said Spangenberg. “We’re celebrating our heritage, embracing the now, and paving the way for what’s next. Feel House invites our community to engage with UGG on a deeper level; through product, customization, art, music, and storytelling, with New York at the center of it all.”

The pop-up is open to the public from Friday, October 24, through Tuesday, October 28, with daily hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.