Transit police are looking for the subway creep who fondled a 22-year-old woman at a Lower Manhattan station Thursday morning, then followed her onto an R train and masturbated in her view.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 7 a.m. on April 21, when the pervert approached the victim as she sat on a bench along the Brooklyn-bound R train platform at the Cortlandt Street station.

According to police, the suspect rubbed the victim’s thigh without consent, then proceeded to expose his junk and begin pleasuring himself.

Moments later, a Brooklyn-bound R train arrived at the station, and the woman boarded it. Cops said the suspect followed her onto the train and continued masturbating while it headed toward Brooklyn.

Police said the creep climaxed during the train ride, ejaculating onto the car floor.

The suspect then left his mess behind while departing the train at the Court Street station in Downtown Brooklyn, authorities said.

The incident was later reported to the 1st Precinct. The victim was not injured.

Police released a photo on Thursday afternoon of the suspect, whom they described as a man with a dark complexion, believed to be 50 years old with a thin build, standing 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.