Holy Week begins for St. John’s in the Village

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

St. John’s in the Village led off its Holy Week observances this Palm Sunday by the Blessing of the Palms, a procession, and a beautiful Choral Eucharist by its choir with the Singing of the Passion.

As is their tradition on Palm Sunday, observers in the West Village re-enacted the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem with blessing of palm branches and this year an alpaca replaced the processional donkey as church goers left St. John’s courtyard, accompanied by a brass quartet, and circled the block—W. 11th, W. 4th, Perry and Waverly. A week of in-person and streamed online observances culminate in Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday observances.