Manhattan

Holy Week begins for St. John’s in the Village

By Tequila Minsky
TQ-processional-2712
In the courtyard of St. John’s in the Village, before the Palm Sunday procession.
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

St. John’s in the Village led off its Holy Week observances this Palm Sunday by the Blessing of the Palms, a procession, and a beautiful Choral Eucharist by its choir with the Singing of the Passion. 

As is their tradition on Palm Sunday, observers in the West Village re-enacted the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem with blessing of palm branches and this year an alpaca replaced the processional donkey as church goers left St. John’s courtyard, accompanied by a brass quartet, and circled the block—W. 11th, W. 4th, Perry and Waverly.  A week of in-person and streamed online observances culminate in Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday observances. 

The Blessing of the Palms in the courtyard of St. John’s in the Village.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Palm Sunday procession through the Village with alpaca (in lieu of a donkey) and brass quartet.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
The Palm Sunday service is about to begin.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
David, the alpaca (in lieu of a donkey) is ready for his role in the processional.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

