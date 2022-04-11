Holy Week begins for St. John’s in the Village

St. John’s in the Village led off its Holy Week observances this Palm Sunday by the Blessing of the Palms, a procession, and a beautiful Choral Eucharist by its choir with the Singing of the Passion.

As is their tradition on Palm Sunday, observers in the West Village re-enacted the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem with blessing of palm branches and this year an alpaca replaced the processional donkey as church goers left St. John’s courtyard, accompanied by a brass quartet, and circled the block—W. 11th, W. 4th, Perry and Waverly. A week of in-person and streamed online observances culminate in Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday observances.