How to find a hot meal or food pantry in Manhattan amid the SNAP freeze

Community organizations are bracing for a surge in demand at city food banks as a potential SNAP funding lapse threatens aid for 1.8 million New York City residents

New Yorkers who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, could see their benefits cut off starting Saturday.

The withholding of federal funds that support the program for 42 million Americans, including about 1.8 million New York City residents, during the ongoing government shutdown is now the subject of a federal lawsuit. A ruling is expected by Friday, Oct. 31.

Food banks and pantries across the city, already strained by earlier federal funding cuts this year, are bracing for a surge in demand if the pause in food aid for low-income residents takes effect as planned on Nov. 1.

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance said it will notify SNAP households by Saturday about the status of their November benefits.

Year-round, soup kitchens and food pantries help feed New Yorkers in need, and there are many ways to find them across the city.

The city offers an interactive map of food resources, including kosher, halal, mobile, and HIV-specific options, at finder.nyc.gov/foodhelp.

The Food Bank for New York City lists hunger relief sites at foodbanknyc.org/get-help, while Hunger Free America provides neighborhood-by-neighborhood guides in English, Spanish, Russian, French, Chinese, and Polish at hungerfreeamerica.org/en-us/neighborhood–guides–to–food–assistance.

City Harvest also offers a searchable map of soup kitchens, food pantries, mobile markets, and distribution partners at cityharvest.org/food-map.

New Yorkers can also call 311 for help locating the nearest food pantry or meal program.

Here are some of the food banks and pantries across Manhattan that are keeping New Yorkers fed. Operating days and requirements vary, so it’s best to contact each location directly before visiting.

Jewish Community Council of Washington Heights-Inwood: 121 Bennett Ave, Suite 11A

Faith Mission Christian Fellowship – 160 W 129th St

First Corinthian Baptist Church – 1912 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd

Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center – 1727 Amsterdam Avenue

Convent Avenue Baptist Church – 420 W 145th St

Central Synagogue Breakfast Program – 652 Lexington Ave

Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry – 296 9th Ave

Franciscan Community Center – 214 W 97th St

Bowery Mission – 227 Bowery

Cabrini Immigrant Services – 630 Isham St

University Community Services – Meatloaf Kitchen – 337 E 8th St

Metropolitan New York Coordinating Council on Jewish Poverty – 77 Water St.