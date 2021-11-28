Armed crook in Hudson Yards bashes man in head, dashes away with valuables: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police need the public’s help in finding the armed crook responsible for a violent robbery in Hudson Yards last month.

The NYPD released security camera images Saturday night of the brutal bandit behind the mugging, which occurred at 12:15 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 29 in front of an apartment building at 505 West 37th St.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator ambushed the 26-year-old man as he walked through the area, coming up to him from behind and striking the back of his head with a blunt object.

Cops said the crook then pointed a firearm at the man and demanded all of his belongings. He then shoved the victim to the sidewalk, then forcibly removed the victim’s laptop, cellphone, gold chain, car keys and his wallet, which contained cash and credit cards. All told, the robber fled the scene with about $4,300 of the man’s property.

To add insult to injury, authorities noted, the crook later used one of the man’s credit cards to make $60 worth of purchases from a nearby store.

Officers from the 10th Precinct responded to reports about the robbery. The victim was treated at Mount Sinai West Hospital for lacerations and bruises to his head and face.

Police described the suspect as a man with a medium complexion who was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket, a dark-colored Boston Red Sox cap, a light blue surgical mask, blue jeans and red Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the mugging or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.