Kissing creep sexually assaults woman in Lower East Side apartment building

Police are looking for the kissing creep who sexually assaulted a woman on the Lower East Side last month.

The NYPD released video footage Friday of the attack that occurred in the lobby of an apartment building near the corner of Market and Madison Streets at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

According to law enforcement sources, the creep followed a 27-year-old woman into the building’s vestibule, then confronted her and pinned her against the wall.

Cops said the grotesque goon began kissing the victim as he grabbed her buttocks, breasts and groin area.

Moments later, authorities said, he fled the location and was last seen walking eastbound on Madison Street toward Catherine Street.

The incident was reported to the 5th Precinct. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Cops described the creep as a bald man with a medium build and a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige Yankees baseball cap, a plaid collared shirt, a light colored sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.