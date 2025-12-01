Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan court for first day of evidence hearings

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Dec 1 2025 Curtis Means for Daily Mail/Pool

A series of pretrial hearings for Luigi Mangione began Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court with his attorneys arguing to suppress key pieces of evidence gathered in his arrest for the slaying of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson.

Thompson was shot dead almost one year ago in Midtown Manhattan. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York are each bringing their own murder cases against Mangione — with the latter seeking the death penalty for the 27-year-old defendant.

Mangione was in the courtroom on Monday morning, wearing a charcoal suit over a checkered white shirt. Unlike his past appearances in state court, Mangione was brought before Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro without walking him through a public hallway where reporters and spectators gather.

Monday’s hearing is the first in what is expected to be a marathon of evidence suppression proceedings, in which his defense team will have the opportunity to grill some 20 witnesses.

A key piece of evidence that Mangione’s legal team was hoping to dismiss is a red notebook recovered from his backpack when he was apprehended that contained what Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg refers to as a “manifesto” — a term that the defense has argued is prejudicial and should not be admissible.

Mangione is represented by Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Marc Agnifilo and Jacob Kaplan of Agnifilo Intrater.

Prosecutors kicked off testimony by calling to the stand New York Police Department Sgt. Christopher McLaughlin of the department’s office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, who answered questions about the office’s procedures for publicizing crimes while suspects are at large.

Meanwhile, Mangione supporters took up seats in the courtroom and assembled outside the courthouse at 100 Centre Street.

Protestors affiliated with activist groups People Over Profit NYC and Death Penalty Action, said they were there to show their support for Mangione, raise awareness about the “injustice” of the country’s healthcare system and advocate for the end of the death penalty.

“This is a chance to take the spotlight and shine it on those stories that are otherwise just getting forgotten,” said Ahyicodae, a project coordinator for POP NYC. “I’m horrified by the things the healthcare industry is able to get away with. It’s literally racketeering.”

