Mamdani transition: Mayor-elect names over 400 advisors across 17 committees ahead of January inauguration

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at Central Park’s Conservatory Garden Monday, announcing the appointment of 402 New Yorkers to 17 transition committees

With 38 days until he takes office, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said Monday that he has appointed over 400 people across 17 committees to serve as “critical advisors,” providing both hiring recommendations and policy guidance ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration.

Mamdani announced the committees and their members on Monday in Central Park’s Conservatory Garden, stating that they will play a central role in preparing his administration to address the city’s affordability challenges, including housing and childcare, among other pressing issues.

The committees, comprising leaders from government, labor, nonprofits, academia, and business, will advise on policy development, implementation, and best practices for agencies, according to the transition team.

The scale of the appointments coincides with what Mamdani described as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to rebuild public trust and deliver for working-class New Yorkers, announcing that 70,000 people have submitted applications to work in the new administration through an open portal, with an average applicant age of 28.

“Too often there is a distance between the intent of what City Hall does and the impact it has,” Mamdani said. The new committees, he added, are designed to help the administration learn directly from the communities most affected by government action.

Mamdani’s transition committees, with over 400 appointees across 17 committees, fall in between the sizes of recent mayoral transitions. Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams’ transition included more than 700 people across 20 committees and was led nine co-chairs, making it substantially larger than former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 60-person team . In comparison, when Michael Bloomberg took office in 2002, he had 56 people to his transition committee.

Applicants will be evaluated on their work rather than political connections, Mamdani said, adding that the committees will help define the metrics used to assess candidates from the 70,000-person pool.

The Mayor-elect cited deep dysfunction in the city’s current hiring process, including 17,000 vacancies, prolonged delays, and candidates who wait months or even a year for final approval after being told they were qualified. He said those delays leave agencies understaffed and degrade essential services. Hiring reform, he said, will begin immediately on Jan. 1.

Committed committees

The 17 committees span nearly every aspect of city governance, including housing, social services, youth development, economic and workforce development, public safety, transportation and infrastructure, the criminal legal system, health and mental health, arts and culture, immigrant justice, business operations, and government efficiency.

Two committees, Worker Justice and Community Organizing, are new for any mayoral transition, said Mamdani, who noted their creation reflects longstanding failures and the need to integrate worker protections and community leadership into the core of city policy.

Many workers, he said, continue to face wage theft, predatory debt, unsafe workplaces, and systemic neglect, while community organizing has too often been treated as separate from policymaking rather than essential to understanding the consequences of city decisions.

Each committee will be overseen by the transition’s four co-chairs, Lina Khan, Grace Bonilla, Maria Torres-Springer, and Melanie Hartzog. Transition Executive Director Elana Leopold said their oversight will ensure the administration is “staffed with top talent and ready on day one.”

During the press conference, Mamdani reiterated his campaign commitments to freeze rents for more than 2 million rent-stabilized tenants, increase density near transit, and reduce city-imposed barriers to construction — issues he said he raised directly with President Donald Trump during their recent Oval Office meeting.

Anne Marie Gray, executive director of Open New York and co-chair of the Housing Committee, said Monday that the city needs an “all of the above” approach that protects tenants while dramatically increasing housing supply.

Notable appointees to the transition committees include Atiba Edwards of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum on the Arts & Culture Committee, Farah Gardner, executive director of the Day Care Council of New York, who joins the Youth & Education Committee, while Garrett Hamilton, economist at The New School and chief economist for the AFL-CIO, will serve on the Economic and Workforce Development Committee. Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, is part of the new Worker Justice Committee.

Also on Monday, Mamdani said he will continue making the case for federal support “to anyone across the city or across this country,” arguing that New Yorkers deserve leaders who prioritize residents over political self-interest. The mayor-elect said he was “heartened” that the president expressed general interest in helping NYC on Friday.

With no date set, Mamdani said he looks forward to meeting with Mayor Eric Adams in the coming weeks — praising the cooperation of Adams’ staff and noting that their discussion will focus on ensuring a smooth transition.

The Mamdani administration’s 17 transition committees:

Committee Members

Committee on Arts & Culture

Hiba Abid, New York Public Library

Dr. Elizabeth Alexander, Mellon Foundation

Suroosh Alvi, Vice

Jessica Baker, Vodoor Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden

Alexis Bittar, Jewelry Designer

Rocky Bucano, Hip Hop Museum

Gonzalo Casals, Culture & Arts Policy Institute

Carolyn Concepcion, ARTNOIR

Colm Dillane, KidSuper

Kimberly Drew, Pace Gallery

Atiba Edwards, Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Kamilah Forbes, Apollo Theatre

Lisa Gold, Asian American Arts Alliance

Jenna Hamed, Curator and Book maker

Kemi Ilesanmi, KG1

Wes Jackson, BRIC

Ruba Katrib, MoMA PS1

Coco Killingsworth, Cultural Institutions Group

Mino Lora, The Peoples Theatre

Patricia McGregor, NY Theatre Workshop

Lydia Pilcher, Cine Mosaic

Victoria Rogers, Leadership Strategist

Hal Rosenbluth, Kaufman Astoria Studios

Legacy Russell, The Kitchen

Kenny Savoca, IATSE 161

Hannah Traore, Hannah Traore Gallery

Diya Vij, Powerhouse Arts

Dennis Walcott, Queens Library

Committee on Community Organizing

Sherif Ahmed, Muslim American Society NY

Ibrahim Ahmed, Yankasa Organization

Abdul Aziz, Bhuiyan Hillside Islamic Center

Gianpaolo Baiocchi

Lumuumba Bandele, Malcolm X Grassroots Movement

Marco Carrion, Consortium for Worker Education

Catie Fireman, Astoria Food Pantry

Joanne Grell, Community Action for Safe Apartments

Jasmine Gripper, Working Families Party

Sumathy Kumar, Tenant Bloc

Juanita Lewis, Community Voices Heard

Aji Fanta Marenah, Muslim Democratic Club of New York

Santosh Nandabalan, New York Communities for Change

Anthonine Pierre, Brooklyn Movement Center

Asher Ross, Democratic Socialists of America

Wanda Salaman, Mothers on the Move

Waleed Shahid, Strategist and Organizer

Jagpreet Singh, DRUM Beats

Celina Su, City University of New York

Katie Unger, Consultant

Julie Xu, CAAAV

Committee on Community Safety

K Bain, Community Capacity Development

Jonah Boyarin, Educator & Consultant

Jasmine Budnella, VOCAL NY

Erica Ford, LIFE Camp

Kassandra Frederique, Drug Policy Alliance

Rev. Charles Galbreath, Clarendon Road Church

Daniela Gilbert, Vera Institute

Elizabeth Glazer, Vital City

Shamshul Haq, Bangladeshi American Police Association

Tom Harris, Times Square Alliance

Rodney K. Harrison

Susan Herman

Rama Issa-Ibrahim, Center for Anti-Violence Education

Joo-Hyun Kang, Organizer and Strategist

Kevin Livingston, 100 Suits

Jose Lopez, Make the Road

Tamika Mallory

Max Markham, NYU Policing Project

Hassan Naveed, Naveed Consulting, LLC

Justine Oldermann, New York University

Dana Rachlin, We Build the Block

Mariela Ruiz Angel, Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law

Maurice Vann, City University of New York (CUNY)

Alex Vitale, Author

Jo-ann Yoo

Ken Zimmerman, Fountain House

Committee on the Criminal Legal System

Dan Ades, Center for Justice Innovation

Rachael Bedard, Physician and Writer

Ana Bermudez

Sarita Dafarty, Freedom Agenda

Meg Egan, Women’s Prison Association

Alice Fontier, Legal Aid Society

Benjamin Heller, Vera Institute of Justice

Michael Jacobson, City University of New York (CUNY)

Zachary Katznelson, A More Just NYC

Michael Klinger, Brooklyn Defenders

Scott Levy, FWD.us

Mysoone Linen

Deb Lolai

Janos Marton, Dream.org

Lisa Ohta, UAW Local 2325

Meghna Philip, Legal Aid Society

Angelo Pinto

Meg Reiss

Vincent Schiraldi

Jordan Stockdale

Committee on Economic Development & Workforce Development

Margaret Anadu, Vistria Group

Deyanira Del Río, New Economy

Mark Egerman

Gustavo Gordillo, Democratic Socialists of America

Jack Gross, Phenomenal World

Darrick Hamilton, The New School

Reed Jordan

Stephanie Luce, City University of New York (CUNY)

Rich Maroko, Hotel and Gaming Trades Council

Gregory Morris, New York City Employment and Training Coalition

Regina Myer, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Larisa Ortiz, Streetsense

James Patchett, Gilbane

Emma Pfohman, The Association for a Better New York

Blondel Pinnock, Bed Stuy Restoration

Jeff Lee, Romero Invenergy

Yasser Salem, OneNYC

Anisha Steephen, Economic Security Project

Julie Stein, Union Square Partnership

Kathy Wylde, Partnership for NY

Committee on Emergency Response

Andy Ansbro, Uniformed Firefighters Association

Anne Bink

Jill Eisenhard, Eisenhard Consulting

Peter Gudaitis, New York Disaster and Interfaith Services

Ayo Harrington, NYC Volunteer Orgs Active in Disaster

Jonathan Logan, Vulcan Society

Kelly McKinney, NYU Langone Health

Daniel Nigro

Michael Partis, Red Hook Initiative

Joe Potasnik, NY Board of Rabbis

Chris Smith, Minister

Jilly Stephens, City Harvest

Doreen Thomann-Howe, American Red Cross of Greater NY

Vincent Variale, Uniformed EMS Officers Union Local 3621

Jeannette Torres, NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

Committee on Government Operations

Hector Batista, City University of New York (CUNY)

Francesco Brindisi, Office of NYC Comptroller

Dominic Campbell, Beeck Center for Social Impact + Innovation at Georgetown University

Cynthia Conti-Cook, Collaborative Research Center for Resilience

Nathan Gusdorf, Fiscal Policy Institute

Charlette Hamamgian, Office of NYC Comptroller

Shafeka Hashash, Economic Security Project

Danielle Kavanagh-Smith

Carol Kellermann

Bob Linn

Zara Nasir, The People’s Plan

Albert Pulido, New York State Executive Chamber

Helen Rosenthal, Former NYC Council Member

Marc Shaw

Marla Simpson, Independent Budget Office

Ajeet Singh, Illinois Dept of Health Data Modernization Strategy

Faiza Ali, NYC Council

Laura Kavanagh

Aliya Latif, Office of NYC Comptroller

Committee on Health

Tahir Amin, Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK)

Natasha Anushri Anandaraja, Public Health Practioner

Yvonne Armstrong, 1199 SEIU

Oxiris Barbot, United Hospital Fund

Mary Basset, Harvard University Chan School of Public Health

Elisabeth Benjamin, Community Service Society

Barbara Caress, Baruch College

Ebone Carrington, Manatt Health

Demetre Daskalakis

Traci Donnelly, The Child Center of NY

Torian Easterling, Brooklyn Community Collaboratives

Jen Gaboury, City University of New York (CUNY)

Nancy Hagans, New York State Nurses Association

Musaub Khan , Physician

Michael Kinnucan, Fiscal Policy Institute

Eric Linzer, NY Health Plan Association

Patrick McGovern, Callen Lorde

David Perlstein, St. Barnabas Hospital

Ken Raske, State and Government Affairs Greater New York Hospital Association

Ashna Shome, CIR/SEIU

Dr. Carla Smith, NYC LGBT Community Center

Wendy Stark, Planned Parenthood

Rabbi Abby Stein

Bruce Vladeck, Academic

Marlene Zurack

​​Committee on Housing

Nicholas Bloom, City University of New York (CUNY)

Dr. Dedrick Blue, Church of Seventh Day Adventists

Rafael Cestero, Community Preservation Corporation

Bea De la Torre, Trinity Foundation

Charlie Dulik, Housing Conservation Coordinators

Emily Eisner, Fiscal Policy Institute

Carolee Fink, COO M Squared

Moses Gates, Regional Plan Association

Lisa Gomez

Annemarie Gray, Open New York

David Greenberg, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)

Adriene Holder, Legal Aid Society

Olivia Leirer, New York Communities for Change

Allison Nickerson, LiveOn NY

Manny Pastreich, 32BJ SEIU

Carlina Rivera, New York State Association for Affordable Housing

Brian Scott, Pastor

Alina Shen, CAAAV

Iziah Thompson, Community Service Society

Jed Walentas, REBNY

Matt Wambua, Merchants Capital

Cea Weaver, Tenant Bloc

Barika Williams, Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development

Paul Williams, Center for Public Enterprise

Committee on Immigrant Justice

Jesus Aguais, Aid for Aids

Fahd Ahmed, DRUM Beats

Farihah Akhtar, CAAAV

Imam Shamsi Ali, Jamaica Muslim Center

Dr Debbie Almontaser, Emgage

Mohamed Q. Amin, Caribbean Equality Project

Natalia Aristizabal, Make the Road

Murad Awawdeh, New York Immigration Coalition

Adama Bah, Africana

Melissa Chua, NYLAG

Rosa Cohen-Cruz, Bronx Defenders

Stephanie Delia, Little Haiti, BK Inc.

Yasmine Farhang, Immigrant Defense Project

Emira Habiby, Center for the Integration and Advancement of New Americans, Inc.

Marwa Janini, Arab American Association of NY

Amaha Kassa, African Communities Together

Jason Klein, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah

Peter Markowitz Cardozo

Yesenia Mata, La Colmena

Jocelyn McCalla, Haitian-American Foundation for Democracy

Christine Mendoza, Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights

Ruth Messinger

Frankie Miranda, Hispanic Federation

Bitta Mostofi

Annetta Seecharran, Chhaya CDC

Rachel Timoner, Congregation Beth Elohim

Committee on Legal Affairs

Tahanie Aboushi, Aboushi Law Firm

Baher Azmy, Center for Constitutional Rights

Richard Briffault, Columbia Law

Twyla Carter, The Legal Aid Society

Susan Chapman, Business Leader

Catherine Christian, Liston Abramson LLP

Jerry Goldfeder, Cozen O’Connor LLP

LiJia Gong, Local Progress Impact Lab

Ramzi Kassem

Sania Khan, IN__SERVICE

Seher Khawaja, Legal Momentum

Jacques Léandre

Donna Lieberman, NYCLU

Kapil Longani, State University of New York (SUNY)

Mandeep Minhas, Scott & Scott LLP

Afaf Nasher, Council on American-Islamic Relations, New York

Shaifuli Puri

Julissa Reynoso, Winston Strawn

Derek Sells, Cochran Firm

Zephyr Teachout, Law Professor

Committee on Small Businesses & MWBEs

Mo Attia, Street Vendor Project

Arman Chowdhury, MUNA

Jonnel Doris, Start NY

Somia Elrowmeim, Women’s Empowerment Coalition of NYC

Jeffrey LeFrancois, Meatpacking District Management Association

Grace Mausser, Democratic Socialists of America

Youssef Mubaraz, Yemeni American Merchants Association (YAMA)

Jamie Y. Nagi, Business Owner

Imran Pasha

Kavita Pawria-Sanchez

Mary Pryor, Cannaclusive

Shah Rehman, BHALO/ Musvote

Andrew Rigie, New York City Hospitality Alliance

Tuulikki Robertson, Black Institute

Fernando Radhames Rodriguez, United Bodegas of America

Urgen Sherpa, Chhaya CDC

Lisa Sorin, Five Borough Alliance

Melba Wilson, Melba’s

Committee on Social Services

Lilliam Barrios-Paoli

Joel Berg, Hunger Free America

Catherine Chen, Asian American Federation

Dania Darwish, Asiyah Women Center

Nat Fields, URI

Orlando Findlayter

Beth Finkel, AARP NY

Lisa Fitzpatrick

Sienna Fontaine, Make the Road

Saratu Ghartey, Sponsors for Educational Opportunity

Dave Giffen, Coalition for the homeless

Stephen Green, Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York

Erum Hanif, APNA Community Center

Judy Herbstman, Settlement Housing Fund

Wayne Ho, Chinese-American Planning Council

Michelle Jackson, Human Services Council

David Jones, Community Service Society

Jennifer Jones-Austin, FPWA

Lorena Kourousias, Mixteca

Vanessa Leung, Coalition for Asian American Children and Families

Ellen Lippmann, Rabbi

Maria Lizardo, Northern Manhattan Improvement Corp

Dr. Sharon McLennon Weir, Center for the Independence of the Disabled (CIDNY)

Masha Pearl, Blue Card Fund

Christine Quinn, WIN

Jocelyn Rainey, Brooklyn Foundation

Bobbie Sackman

Ann Maria Scalia, JCCA

Catherine Trapani, Volunteers of America – Greater New York

Committee on Technology

Sarah Aoun

Ruha Benjamin, Ida B Wells Just Data Lab at Princeton

Myaisha Hayes, MediaJustice

Noel Hidalgo, BetaNYC

Sam Jacobs, Food Fight Lab

Katherine Jin, Democratic Socialists of America

Amba Kak, AI Now Institute

Huge Ma, Turbovax

Matt Mitchell

ReNika Moore, ACLU

Alondra Nelson, Institute for Advanced Study

Martha Norrick, Backbone Strategies

Julie Samuels, Tech NYC

Garfield Swaby, New York Public Library

Julie Swoope Democratic Socialists of America

Haley Van Dyck

Elyse Voegeli, 18F

Maia Woluchem, Data & Society

Committee on Transportation, Climate, & Infrastructure

Eddie Bautista, NYC Environmental Justice Alliance

Amy Chester, Rebuild by Design

Tabitha Decker, Spring Street Climate Fund

Minelly DeCoo

Michael Flynn, TYLin

Ben Furnas, Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives

Noah Ginsburg, New York Solar Energy Industries Association

Eric Goldwyn, NYU Marron Institute

Rhiana Gunn-Wright , Green New Deal

Chris Halfnight, Urban Green Council

Monika Hansen

Meera Joshi, Greenwood Cemetery

Benjamin Kabak, 2nd Ave Subway

Marc Kagan, Public School Teacher at Bronx Science

Sara Lind, Open Plans

Nivardo Lopez, Gateway Development Commission

Clare Miflin, ThinkWoven

Morgan Monaco, Prospect Park Alliance

Lauren Phillips, NRDC

Betsy Plum, Riders Alliance

Nancy Romer, PSC-CUNY

Esther Rosario, Climate Jobs NY

John Samuelsen, TWU

Daphany Rose Sanchez, Kinetic Communities Consulting

Siddhartha Sanchez, Bronx River Alliance

Dennis Schock, Teamsters Local 831 – Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association

Peggy Shepard, WE ACT

Lise Strickler, Three Cairns Group

Tyler Taba, Waterfront Alliance

Tiffany Ann Taylor, Regional Plan Association

Midori Valdivia

Laurie Wheelock, PULP

Justin Wood, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest

Committee on Worker Justice

Amit Singh Bagga, Public Progress Solutions

Mohammed Karim Chowdhury, ASAAL

Hidalyn Colon Hernandez, NICE

Bhairavi Desai, New York Taxi Workers Alliance

Rebecca Dixon, National Employment Law Project

Rafael Espinal, Freelancers Union

Kazi Fouzia, DRUM Beats

Terri Gerstein, NYU Wagner Labor Initiative

Brendan Griffith, NYC Central Labor Council

Ligia Guallpa, Los Deliveristas Unidos and Worker Justice Project

Chaumtoli Huq, CUNY School of Law

Elizabeth Jordan, Make the Road

Hyungwoo David Kim, Strategic Organizing Center

Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York

Sam Levine

Rebecca Lynch, Office of NYC Comptroller

Brandon Mancilla, UAW 9A

Theo Moore, ALIGN

James Parrott, Economist

Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance

Lorelai Salas

Edwin Tablada

Candis Tall, 32BJ SEIU

Dennis Trainor, CWA District 1

Committee on Youth & Education

Tazin Azad

Rebecca Bailin, New Yorkers United for Child Care

Nyah Berg, Appleseed

Evelyn Castro, Medgar Evers College

Jason Cone, Robin Hood Foundation

James Davis, PSC-CUNY

Marielys Divanne, Futuro Solutions

Mark Dunetz, New Visions for Public Schools

Kesi Foster, Partners for Dignity & Rights

Amy Freitag, NY Community Trust

Tara Gardner, Daycare Council of NY

Debra Ellen Glickstein, KidsRise

Karin Goldmark, GreenLink Education

Matt Gonzales, New Yorkers for Racially Just Public Schools (RJPS)

Sharon Greenberger, YMCA Greater NY

Brian Jones, Center for Education & Schools and New York Public Library

John King, State University of New York (SUNY)

Sebastian Leon Martinez YDSA

Randi Levine, Advocates for Children

Christine Marinoni, Public School Advocate

Felix Matos Rodriguez, City University of New York (CUNY)

Rashad Moore, Crown Heights Baptist Church

Michael Mulgrew, United Federation of Teachers (UFT)

Lori Podvesker, INCLUDEnyc

Hasoni Pratts, National Urban League

Grace Rauh, Citizens Union

Arva Rice, NY Urban League

Raysa Rodriquez, Citizen’s Committee for Children

Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, Alliance for Quality Education

Edie Sharp

Felicia Singh, Coalition for Asian American Children and Families

Susan Stamler, United Neighborhood Houses

Hannah Towfeik, Muslim American Society (MAS)

Mary Vaccarro, United Federation of Teachers (UFT)

Joshua Wallack

Eric Waterman, East Flatbush Village Inc.

Terrence Winston, Coalition for Community Schools Excellence

