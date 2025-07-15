42-year-old man fatally shot in Harlem; gunman at large

A view of 235 Lenox Ave. in Harlem, the site of a deadly shooting Monday evening.

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed on a Harlem street Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:54 p.m. on July 14 in front of 235 Lenox Ave/Malcolm X Blvd., according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 28th Precinct responding to a 911 call found the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and back.

Police said the victim was taken by private means to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead. The city medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

As of early Tuesday, investigators had not established a motive. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Police sources indicated that the suspect being sought is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen on West 122nd Street, wearing a white t-shirt, a white bandana, blue jeans, and a tan fanny pack.

The July 14 incident marked the sixth shooting and fifth homicide in the 28th Precinct so far this year, according to the latest NYPD statistics.