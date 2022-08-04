Man fatally stabbed outside Inwood restaurant

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing outside an Inwood restaurant on Thursday morning that claimed a man’s life.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 1:05 a.m. on Aug. 4 in front of 255 Dyckman St., which is the location of the Mamajuana Cafe.

Officers from the 34th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an individual stabbed at the location, found the victim, a 47-year-old man, with a stab wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

An NYPD source contacted on Thursday said they had “nothing” regarding a possible motive for the stabbing, or a description of the suspect.

Reports on the Citizen app indicated that police were looking for a suspect seen fleeing westbound along Dyckman Street after the attack.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.