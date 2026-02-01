Man found dead aboard Manhattan subway train: cops

The NYPD is investigating after a man was found dead aboard a Manhattan train on Sunday.

According to police sources, cops from Transit District 4 were conducting an inspection of a northbound Q train just after midnight on Feb. 1, after it had pulled into the end of the line on East 96 Street and Second Avenue subway station, when they discovered a 34-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive.

Officers immediately requested EMS and began performing chest compressions. EMS responded and rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Metropolitan, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

His cause of death is not apparent and will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner. While the police did confirm if the man was homeless, his last known address was marked as the Row Hotel in Midtown.

The investigation remains ongoing.