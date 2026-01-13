Man stabbed inside Times Square McDonald’s during early-morning argument: cops

Police are on the hunt for two suspects who stabbed and seriously wounded a man inside a Times Square McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 13 inside the fast food joint located at 1528 Broadway in the heart of the Big Apple.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct rushed to the popular eatery after 911 calls reporting an assault in progress.

Arriving officers say they discovered a 27-year-old man with a bloody stab wound to the abdomen. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the case stated that the attack had begun with a verbal dispute between the three men. They say they are looking to question two men who fled on foot, one of whom was described as wearing all red clothing.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

It was the second stabbing at the “Crossroads of the World” in less than a week. On Jan. 7, a 30-year-old man was slashed across the face and stabbed in the back during an argument over the sale of marijuana.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday morning’s attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.