First on amNY: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg touts dramatic fall in shootings and homicides

The number of shootings and homicides in Manhattan has drastically fallen during the first half of 2025, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told amNewYork on Tuesday.

According to Bragg’s office, homicides dropped by 46% so far this year compared to the same time last year, while shootings dipped by 43%, which the DA says had already fallen to record lows in 2024. Recent crime statistics show that there have been 22 homicides and 39 shootings in the borough as of June 29.

Troublesome areas known for high crime rates also took a sharp fall, according to the DA, with East Harlem’s 23rd Precinct going from six homicides to just two. The 34th Precinct in Washington Heights and Inwood, meanwhile, saw a 64% drop in shootings, from 11 to four incidents, and a 69% decrease in shooting victims from 13 to four.

“Combatting gun violence remains a top priority for my office, and our comprehensive approach has led to a more than 40% decrease in both shootings and homicides so far this year. From aggressive enforcement to strategic partnerships and targeted community investments, we are doing the work to drive down cycles of gun violence and stem the flow of illegal firearms,” Bragg said. “I thank our prosecutors, law enforcement partners, and community leaders for their continued efforts. By working together and using every tool at our disposal, we can achieve lasting public safety.”

The DA’s office went on to charge that shootings are down 70% and homicides are down 52% compared to the same time in 2021, before Bragg took office. Bragg attributed the success to “aggressively prosecuting violent offenders” committing acts of gun violence. The DA pointed to his work with the NYPD and Commissioner Jessica Tisch on several gang takedowns, such as “LA World“ and “Wuski” gangs in April, and the pursuit of charges against Edwin Rivera, a parolee who shot an NYPD detective in February.

This comes hot on the heels of Mayor Eric Adams and Commissioner Tisch touting record-low crimes on July 1 throughout the entire city. For his part, Bragg says he has looked to curb crime not just through proactive means but also through preventative measures. In 2025, Bragg issued $295,000 to 11 community organizations dedicated to youth gun violence prevention.