Detectives investigating a Midtown murder mystery cuffed an alleged New Jersey drug dealer accused of fatally strangling a woman last month in a brazen, daytime attack.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives investigating a Midtown murder mystery cuffed an alleged New Jersey drug dealer accused of fatally strangling a woman last month in a brazen, daytime attack.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Jaheem Warren allegedly attacked Leslie Torres, 23, on Oct. 29 after stalking her through the streets. Officers from the Midtown North Precinct later found Torres on West 46 Street and 8th Avenue at around 1:35 p.m. in front of Riu Plaza hotel, where they believe she was left for dead.

Although authorities say Warren and Torres did not know each other, detectives believe Warren attacked his victim without warning in a seemingly random assault — strangling her to the point that she was left brain dead. A motive for the deadly assault has not been established.

EMS rushed Torres to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where she remained on life support through Nov. 8, when she was taken off medical assistance and died a short time later.

Police said the stunning attack was caught on the Riu Plaza hotel surveillance video, which showed the perpetrator, later identified as Warren, choking Torres. Sources familiar with the investigation believe the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

Law enforcement sources also report that Warren is known to the department as a drug dealer involved in narcotics activity in New Jersey. Police caught up to Warren at his home in Prospect Park, NJ. on Monday, where he was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Warren was escorted out of the Midtown South North precinct in handcuffs. When asked why he had committed the crime, he shook his head but remained silent.

Warren is charged with murder, two counts of strangulation, and two counts of assault.