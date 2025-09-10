Violent perp busted for breaking stranger’s jaw in Midtown subway smiles as he is cuffed by cops

A man police arrested for brutally attacking two people in a Midtown subway last week, breaking a victim’s jaw in the process, was all smiles as he was led away in cuffs Wednesday.

NYPD sources said detectives had tracked 26-year-old Jermaine Finley down to a homeless shelter in the Bronx on Wednesday after they had been hunting him for two unprovoked assaults.

According to law enforcement sources, Finely allegedly attacked two men in separate incidents on Sept. 1. Cops say a 36-year-old man was riding a 4 train at around 4:30 p.m. As the train pulled into the Lexington Avenue-59th Street station and the doors opened, detectives allege that Finley punched the straphanger before fleeing.

The victim was left with pain and swelling in his eye but refused medical attention.

About 30 minutes later, at the same station, a 66-year-old man was waiting for a northbound 4 train when Finley struck again, punching a senior in the face before again making a run for it.

While this victim initially refused medical attention, cops say he later made his way to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken jaw and admitted. He required surgery.

A CBS report identified the older victim as David Williams, who told the news outlet that he was left scared and shaken after the attack.

“I can only eat liquified foods,” he said.

Police say both attacks were unprovoked and that he did not say anything to his victims.

Finley was escorted out of the Transit District 4 station house in cuffs on Wednesday afternoon but refused to answer for the alleged assaults. He simply smirked when asked if he had anything to say.

Finley has been charged with two counts of assault.