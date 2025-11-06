18-year-old Kimberly Olmos was found shot inside Harborview Terrace in Hell’s Kitchen early on November 2. Police have launched a homicide investigation into her death.

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of an 18-year-old Bronx woman who was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a Hell’s Kitchen public housing complex early Sunday, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Kimberly Olmos, of the University Heights portion of the Bronx, was discovered around 12:45 a.m. on November 2 inside the Harborview Terrace at 520 West 55th Street, according to the NYPD.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an assault in progress found Olmos in a stairwell with a single gunshot wound to the head.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police sources familiar with the case, noting that only one shot was fired.

Olmos was taken by EMS to Mount Sinai Morningside, where she was pronounced dead. The city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the death a homicide.

No arrests have been made, and police say they do not yet have a description of a suspect, as of yet. The Daily News reports that investigators are considering the possibility that Olmos had been walking down the stairs with a friend who was handling the gun, and that it accidentally discharged, fatally striking her.

The 18-year-old’s father told the same paper that he had been “concerned about the people she was hanging out with.”

Olmos’ death has left family and friends reeling. Her grandmother, Sharol Olmos, announced the death of her eldest granddaughter on Facebook “with great pain,” mourning a life she said was “ruthlessly ripped” from their family by gun violence.

On Wednesday, friends launched a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs, describing her as “the sweetest girl you could ever meet” and noting she was her mother’s only child.

“She was a great friend, great daughter and a beautiful soul,” friends, Mya and Brianna wrote, noting that the funeral is scheduled for Nov. 9.

“She deserves a lovely funeral as a last goodbye to her passing. We could use all the support and help to raise money for Kimberly’s funeral,” they wrote. “She deserves everything under the sun.”

Anyone with information regarding Olmos’ death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.