Murder probe opened into shooting death of woman in Lower East Side domestic dispute

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 27-year-old woman at a Lower East Side public housing complex earlier this month.

The victim was killed in an apparent domestic dispute with her significant other, who remains at large at this time, sources familiar with the case said Saturday.

Officers from the 7th Precinct and NYPD PSA 4 found the young woman shot in the neck in the living room of her apartment within the Vladeck Houses at 364 Madison St. at about 8:17 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Cops had visited the location after receiving a 911 call regarding an assault with a weapon. Sources with knowledge of the investigation said there had been prior police responses to the location regarding reported domestic disputes.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where she died a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

The victim’s male companion, meanwhile, remained at large as of Saturday morning, police sources said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.