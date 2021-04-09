Naked drunk man who died in Upper Manhattan was bank robbery suspect: cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A naked, rambling and apparently intoxicated man whom cops found inside an Upper Manhattan apartment Thursday morning, and later died, was apparently suspected of committing a number of robberies, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 30th Precinct made the discovery when they entered a third floor apartment at 601 West 142nd St. in Hamilton Heights at 6 a.m. on April 8. The NYPD said they visited the location as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Upon entering the home, authorities said, they found the man in the nude and lying on the floor. Sources familiar with the investigation said he mumbled to himself, and exhibited signs of severe intoxication.

Police officers at the scene also observed numerous empty liquor bottles nearby, sources reported.

According to law enforcement sources, the man had been wanted for a number of crimes including bank robbery. He had a prior record that included several arrests.

EMS units rushed the man to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.