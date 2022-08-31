Deadly Chelsea stabbing claims man’s life: NYPD

Detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed a 38-year-old man to death in Chelsea early on Wednesday morning.

Police said the homicide happened at about 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 31 in front of 307 7th Ave., across the street from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Officers from the 13th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Citing law enforcement sources, WABC-TV reported that the victim was attacked while walking along the sidewalk. Police sources, however, could not confirm that report when contacted later on Wednesday.

EMS rushed the victim to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion and wearing all black clothing, who was seen walking southbound along 7th Avenue shortly after the attack.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.