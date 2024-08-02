Alleged gang member who shot two NYPD sergeants charged for multiple crimes

The alleged gang member who shot two NYPD sergeants after a gunpoint robbery in Lower Manhattan was charged Friday, 24 hours after he pulled the trigger, authorities said.

The alleged gang member who shot two NYPD sergeants after a gunpoint robbery in Lower Manhattan was charged Friday, 24 hours after he pulled the trigger, authorities said.

Joshua Dorsett hung his head on Aug. 2 in a frantic attempt to hide from media cameras as he was escorted out of the 5th Precinct in cuffs by detectives. He refused to answer questions as he was stuffed into the back of an unmarked police vehicle, still trying to avoid cameras.

Dorsett was slapped with a slew of serious charges including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder while in commission of a crime, criminal possession of a weapon, and five counts robbery.

Meanwhile one of the injured sergeants remained hospitalized at Bellevue pending the examination of a physical therapist. The other injured cop was released Thursday night to a rousing round of applause from police brass, including commissioner Edward Caban.

Dorsett, an alleged “Up the Hill Gang” member stands accused of shooting the members of service after he held up a Mahjong parlor on the second floor of 91 Canal St and stole women’s handbags.

“He produces a firearm and announces a robbery. He pointed at numerous women and begins to steal their purses,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Being from the area, police believe Dorsett knew of the gaming activity prior to the robbery.

The sergeants, however, attempted to stop Dorsett, who then fled the scene. Police said they pursued him to Delancey and Eldridge Streets, where things turned violent.

“When two uniformed sergeants, one from the 5th Precinct and one from the 7th Precinct, stop Dorsett, he begins to pull a loaded firearm out of his front pants pocket. A struggle begins for the possession of the gun between Dorsett and the two sergeants, and a shot is fired by the perpetrator,” Chief Kenny said. “One sergeant is struck in the groin, and one is struck in the left leg. We have one bullet that hit both cops.”

Both sergeants were rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition while Dorsett was cuffed at the scene and taken to the 5th Precinct for questioning. A loaded handgun was recovered.

Dorsett is expected to face a judge in the coming hours.

“We’re grateful that our sergeant brothers are on the road to recovery and the shooter is in custody. But this is yet another repeat offender who thought he could attack police officers and escape justice. We have been in courtroom after courtroom across this city, demanding real consequences for violence against police officers. Our justice system needs to start delivering those consequences – not just when the spotlight is on, but every single time,” PBA president Patrick Hendry said.