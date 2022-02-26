Young man gunned down outside bodega in East Harlem shooting

A 25-year-old man was slain outside a bodega in an East Harlem shooting on Friday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Shaquell Gainey, 25, who lived a block away on 2nd Avenue, took the fatal bullet near the Kanan Deli & Grocery at 2251 1st Ave. at about 10:56 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Officers from the 25th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Gainey at the location with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.