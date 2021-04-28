Pair stabs and slices man with scissors during Greenwich Village assault

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives continue to look for the dangerous duo who stabbed and sliced up a man in Greenwich Village last week.

The bloody assault occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on April 22 in front of a Citibank branch at 395 6th Ave., between Waverly Place and West 8th Street.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the two attackers apparently lashed out in revenge moments after the victim had been involved in a fistfight nearby.

Police reported that the perpetrators approached the victim in front of the bank and went on the attack. Armed with scissors and a knife, law enforcement sources said, the duo stabbed the man in the back, and sliced his face and leg.

Seconds later, they fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 6th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim was treated at a local hospital for stab wound and lacerations.

Police released images of the two attackers on April 25.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.