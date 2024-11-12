Two teens charged for Harlem gang shooting that left 7-year-old hospitalized

A seven-year-old girl was hit with a stray bullet from a gang dispute between teenagers in Harlem on Nov. 11.

Two teens have been charged with attempted murder after a 7-year-old girl was shot in Harlem Monday, authorities said.

According to police sources, a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old Daniel Idowu were arrested by police as they tried to flee the scene of a heart-wrenching shooting that left a young girl hospitalized. Cops say the teens had been shooting at another individual just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 in what was believed to be a gang related beef on 145 Street and Bradhurst Avenue.

The young child was struck by a stray bullet in the abdomen, leaving her father screaming. He was reportedly inconsolable as responding officers raced to the scene and bundled her into a police Vehicle and whisked her to Harlem Hospital.

“She’s currently in surgery, does not appear to be life-threatening at this time; the commissioner and I both want to really commend the men and women of the Police Department,” Mayor Eric Adams said from the scene on Monday night. “She left the scene via [police cruiser].”

Police sources say the child made it through surgery and is expected to survive.

“I really want to commend the quick response of the 30th and 32nd Precincts and we’re gonna see this through to justice. Clearly our hearts go out to the family, I pray for a quick recovery,” Mayor Adams added.

Police say one of the teens was found with a firearm when they were apprehended while a second gun was tossed over a fence into a nearby park.

Both boys are expected to be arraigned later today. They are charged with attempted murder and criminal possession weapon.