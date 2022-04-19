Quantcast
Little Italy

Sanitation truck driver strikes pedestrian in Little Italy

Pedestrian Struck
A woman was struck by a garbage truck while crossing between Mott and Kenmare Streets on April 19.
Photo by Dean Moses

Blood was left dripping on a Little Italy roadway after a Sanitation Department truck driver struck a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

The unfortunate incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on April 19 on Mott and Kenmare Streets. That’s where a female pedestrian was crossing when she was hit, inflicting minor injuries, police reported.

According to police, the woman primarily received lacerations to the arm.

EMS immediately responded and whisked the injured to Bellevue Hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown as officers from the 5th Precinct are still investigating the incident and how exactly it occurred.

The sanitation truck remained on the scene along with another DSNY vehicle and a police cruiser.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the Sanitation Department for comment, and is awaiting a response.

Police confirm a woman sustained minor injuries after being struck by a truck. Photo by Dean Moses
Blood at the scene when an individual was struck by garbage truck. Photo by Dean Moses

