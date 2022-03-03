Manhattan cops cuff alleged bigot behind seven anti-Asian hate attacks

Police cuffed on Wednesday the man allegedly responsible for a slew of anti-Asian hate crimes in Midtown and Lower Manhattan.

According to police sources, 28-year-old Steven Zajonc, of East 32nd Street, allegedly committed no fewer than seven assaults in a 24-hour period on Feb. 27. Each of his victims were all women of Asian descent.

In each case, law enforcement sources said, Zajonc allegedly approached his victims and without saying a word struck them in the face and head before fleeing the area.

Police report that Zajonc allegedly appeared to be targeting his prey based on their race, and didn’t engage them in dialogue before attacking them.

Zajonc is charged with seven counts of hate crime assault, seven counts of attempted assault, seven counts of aggravated harassment, and seven counts of harassment. The suspect remained silent as officers led him away in cuffs, refusing to answer why he carried out the attacks.

This comes after Chinatown locals not only decry the ever-rising number of anti-Asian hate crimes, but also the targets who are often either female or elderly.