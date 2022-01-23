Critically injured NYPD officer transferred from Harlem Hospital

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police Officer Wilbert Mora, who was critically injured in Friday night’s Harlem shooting that claimed the life of his partner, was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Hospital in Kips Bay on Sunday.

Both Mora and Officer Jason Rivera were shot on Friday night while responding to a domestic dispute. Rivera died that evening, but Mora has been clinging to life since.

A police escort helped whisk Mora on Sunday from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center, located at 550 1st Ave., just after 6 p.m. on Jan 23. No official reason for the transfer was given.

Although the 27-year-old officer remains in critical condition, he was transported by a cavalcade of police motorcycles and squad cars to Midtown. Mora was given a hero’s welcome at NYU with medical staff, fellow officers, and FDNY firefighters all standing to solemn attention as the ambulance carrying him docked in the medical bay.

Officer Mora and his partner were allegedly ambushed in a tight hallway by Lashawn McNeil as they attempted to check on the man after his mother dialed 911 citing a domestic dispute. The funeral for Officer Rivera is scheduled for Friday 9am at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

NYPD officials often say that officers respond to a call never fully knowing the danger that could befall them at any given time. In a split second, these men and women in blue face life and death situations. In honor of Officer Mora’s sacrifice, onlookers and first responders recognized his valor by standing in awe of the procession.