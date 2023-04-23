Quantcast
Midtown Manhattan

Floor collapses in vacant, asbestos-filled building in Midtown

DSC08156
A floor collapsed inside of a vacant building set to be cleared of asbestos on April 23.
Photo by Dean Moses

An asbestos-filled building in Midtown suffered a partial floor collapse on Sunday, according to sources familiar with the incident.

The Fire Department of New York reported that part of the third floor of 310 East 50th St. came crashing down onto the second floor at 2:08 p.m. on April 23. The building was reportedly vacant at the time of the incident, which was called in by two contractors who were working at the site.

No one was injured, according to the FDNY.

Sources told amNewYork Metro that the partial collapse took place in the rear of two vacant buildings and transpired as asbestos was scheduled to be removed from the premise over a two-day period. The dangerous insulator was reportedly inside the flooring, but sources did not indicate if that was the direct cause of the collapse.

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

Heavy FDNY presence could be observed along Second Avenue as Department of Buildings officials also arrived on scene to investigate. DOB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sunday’s partial cave-in comes on the heels of a deadly parking garage collapse in the Financial District that killed one and injured five others last Tuesday, April 18.

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

