Floor collapses in vacant, asbestos-filled building in Midtown

An asbestos-filled building in Midtown suffered a partial floor collapse on Sunday, according to sources familiar with the incident.

The Fire Department of New York reported that part of the third floor of 310 East 50th St. came crashing down onto the second floor at 2:08 p.m. on April 23. The building was reportedly vacant at the time of the incident, which was called in by two contractors who were working at the site.

No one was injured, according to the FDNY.

Sources told amNewYork Metro that the partial collapse took place in the rear of two vacant buildings and transpired as asbestos was scheduled to be removed from the premise over a two-day period. The dangerous insulator was reportedly inside the flooring, but sources did not indicate if that was the direct cause of the collapse.

Heavy FDNY presence could be observed along Second Avenue as Department of Buildings officials also arrived on scene to investigate. DOB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sunday’s partial cave-in comes on the heels of a deadly parking garage collapse in the Financial District that killed one and injured five others last Tuesday, April 18.