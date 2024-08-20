Man who allegedly beat Manhattan pizzeria worker nearly to death says he is ‘very sorry’

The man who allegedly beat a Manhattan pizzeria worker so severely he remains clinging to life Tuesday said he was “sorry” after being cuffed by police.

According to police sources, 35-year-old Tyshaun Watson walked into Roma Pizza located on 19th Street and 5th Avenue in the Flatiron District along with his dog at around 9:55 p.m. on Monday night. Sources with immediate knowledge of the situation report that the worker reprimanded a heavily intoxicated Watson for having his dog off the leash.

Watson allegedly did not take kindly to this and began viciously assaulting the 50-year-old worker, even going as far as to stomp on his head. During the melee the dog also bit both men.

Law enforcement sources report that the victim suffered a bleed in the brain and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he remains fighting for his life. Watson was taken into custody at the scene. The dog was taken to Animal Care and Control.

After being questioned at the 13th Precinct, detectives escorted Watson out of the station house in cuffs in preparation face a judge with his left arm wrapped in a bandage from the dog bites.

“Very sorry for the victim,” Watson said as he was being whisked away. “My heart goes out to him.”

Watson is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.